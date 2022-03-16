Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.14. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 196,609 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

