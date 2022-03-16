Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stake Raised by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,379,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 397,291 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

