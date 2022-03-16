Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 100 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its holdings in DexCom by 74.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 387.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $7.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,084. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.68.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. DexCom’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,029 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

