Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,405,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.60. 34,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

