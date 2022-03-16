Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,627 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $284.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

