Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 1,986 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1,655.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.28. 85,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.36 and its 200 day moving average is $201.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.44 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

