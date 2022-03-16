Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. 753,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

