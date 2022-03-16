Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.96.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

