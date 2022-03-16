Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 392 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 175,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,582. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

