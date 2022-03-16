Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE GTY opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Getty Realty (Get Rating)
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
