Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

GTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

