Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNGBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 76,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Getinge has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Getinge ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Getinge will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

