George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 6,789 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 6,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.20, for a total transaction of C$1,074,022.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,344,703.40.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,249 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.91, for a total transaction of C$506,562.64.

Shares of WN opened at C$155.60 on Wednesday. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$100.69 and a 52 week high of C$159.83. The firm has a market cap of C$22.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 417.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 616.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.71.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

