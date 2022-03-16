Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.36.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

