GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $24.37

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.37, but opened at $31.05. GDS shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 114,738 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd grew its holdings in GDS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in GDS by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after acquiring an additional 291,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,643 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

