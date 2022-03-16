GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $24.37

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.37, but opened at $31.05. GDS shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 114,738 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.
The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
