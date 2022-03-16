GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,960 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 522,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.72. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

