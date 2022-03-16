G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMVD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

NASDAQ:GMVD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14. G Medical Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

