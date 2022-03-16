Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. Futu has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $181.44.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Futu will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after buying an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Futu by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,767,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

