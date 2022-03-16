FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT Raised to $5.00 at Bank of America

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

FTCI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,803. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,627 shares of company stock worth $2,583,381.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

