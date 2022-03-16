Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Shares of Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 9111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

LOCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Freshlocal Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshlocal Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$19.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

