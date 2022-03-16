Frax Market Cap Reaches $2.87 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Frax has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $16.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.91 or 0.06684004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,108.33 or 0.99965262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040138 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,872,949,988 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

