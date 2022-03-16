Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRAF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 222.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 15.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRAF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

