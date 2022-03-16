Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) to report $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.97. Franchise Group reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRG shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Franchise Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. 796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,653. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.