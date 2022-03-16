Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.88. 16,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

