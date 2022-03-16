Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,457 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

