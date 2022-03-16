Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1,382.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,764 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. 289,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,528,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

