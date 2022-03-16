Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Garmin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,513 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.96. 3,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,470. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.09.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

