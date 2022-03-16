Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.07 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $14.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.52. 48,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,067. The company has a market cap of $341.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

