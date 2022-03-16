Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,324 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. 3,073,457 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33.

