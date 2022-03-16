Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,077 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 99,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

