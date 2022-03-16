Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $287,000.

VUG stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,632. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

