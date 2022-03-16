Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.28 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.77 and a 52-week high of C$9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

