Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by TheStreet

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

FL opened at $31.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

