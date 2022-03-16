Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12. 13,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,868,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

