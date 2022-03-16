Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12. 13,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,868,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
