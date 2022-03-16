Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLUIF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.96) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fluidra from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

