FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading Down 0.9%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $162.00 and last traded at $162.17. 7,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

