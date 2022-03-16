Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.05.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average is $140.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $177,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

