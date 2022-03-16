Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Down to $29.44

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.44, but opened at $28.81. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.96 million and a PE ratio of 10.15.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 47.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 105,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

