First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.57

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 7715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FWRG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

