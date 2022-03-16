First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.