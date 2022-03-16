First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 512,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 167,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

