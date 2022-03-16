First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the third quarter worth $3,225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

