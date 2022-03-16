First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (CARZ)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.