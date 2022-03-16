First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. 13,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,087. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.63.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.
