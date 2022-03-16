First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. 13,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,087. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

