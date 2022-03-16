First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5,742.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

