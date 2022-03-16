First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FICS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 2,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,731. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.24.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,247,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.