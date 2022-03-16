First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

