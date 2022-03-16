First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Materion by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Materion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

