First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 4th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

Shares of FR opened at C$16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$22.73.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$479,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,805,567 shares in the company, valued at C$53,468,216.35. Also, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at C$325,272,907.98. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,821 shares of company stock worth $135,830 and have sold 1,139,100 shares worth $15,258,718.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.04.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

