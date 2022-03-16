First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.60 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to post $47.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $196.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $197.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $208.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THFF shares. StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

THFF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. 68,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Financial has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

