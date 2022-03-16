First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Rating) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey (Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

