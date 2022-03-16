FIO Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.98 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.39 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002145 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004192 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 814,730,906 coins and its circulating supply is 481,730,789 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

